WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Apparently, there are folks on social media who, for whatever reason, believe openly gay recording artist Lil Nas X is basically the Rachel Dolezal of the LGBTQ community and is only pretending to be gay for the publicity.

But Nas X, being the internet clap-back-ologist that he is, had the perfect responses for men who had veered too far out of the lane of minding the business that pays them.

“Oh no guys, it’s the estrogen expert,” he replied to a Twitter user (emphasis on “twit”) who insisted that Nas X is “not really gay or not really that feminine” because, in his mind, “it’s so forced.”

Of course, commenters on the thread had a field day dragging the “estrogen expert” and coming up with alternative titles for the apparent testosterone tabulator.

But the orientation auditors were not done yet. Here’s another one who has predicted that “One day we will realise that Lil Nas X is not gay” and that “He just finessed the LGBT community and got to the bag.”

I mean, I can confidently say I’ve never spent any amount of time contemplating the sexuality of someone who has already openly said what they are. But this man has thought about Lil Nas X’s sexual orientation so deeply that he’s out here giving “one day we’ll get to the mountain top” speeches about it.

Nas X had just one question for the intimacy inspector.

“Do I have to give head at 3:45 am behind a McDonald’s in Chicago on a Friday night during the middle of pride month while streaming on twitch and IG live for y’all to realize I am really a fruitcake?” he asked.

Clearly, Lil Naz X is comfortable in his own skin and he knows who he is.

Some of these dudes on Twitter should be far more concerned with themselves.

The post Lil Nas X Claps Back At Twitter Bros Who Accused Him Of Pretending To Be Gay appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Lil Nas X Claps Back At Twitter Bros Who Accused Him Of Pretending To Be Gay was originally published on hiphopwired.com