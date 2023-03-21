Pinheads Ent. Buys Brownsburg Bowl, Plan To Expand

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

On Tuesday, it was announced that Brownsburg Bowling located in Brownsburg, IN will be acquired by Pinheads Entertainment located in Fishers, IN. They have plans to transform the establishment into a scenery similar to Pinheads setup. After being completed, the space will feature a casual restaurant and bar, a luxury arcade, modern and upgraded bowling lanes, darts, and suites for private events.

Brownsburg Bowl will remain open entirely to the public during renovations. It is predicted to be completed in 2024.

display-posts posts_per_page=“3″