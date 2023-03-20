E-40 Launches New Spirits Brand Tycoon Vodka

E-40 is expanding his empire. He has launched a new spirits brand in Tycoon Vodka.
As spotted on Complex, the Vallejo, California native is bossing up yet again. This week he announced his newest foray into the alcohol category. On Thursday, March 16 he took to social media to make the unveiling with a quick video of the finishing stages of the bottling process. The packaging seems to be directly influenced by the classic Art Deco design era and features black and gold branding on the logo bed.
This is not E-40’s first entry into the spirits industry. Back in 2013, he launched Earl Stevens Selections with an offering of Mango Moscato and a Red Blend wine. Since then, he has launched E. Cuarenta Tequila line with Blanco, Reposado, and Anejo varieties. Additionally, he has his own malt liquor and cognac. Tycoon Vodka is available online for $44.95. You can buy it here.
Photo: Anadolu Agency / Getty
