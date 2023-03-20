Kiahna W. Davis – Central Regional Director Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated – Women’s History Month Honoree

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Kiahna W. Davis is a finance and operations professional, leadership guru, author, community activist, speaker, philanthropist, and a kingdom kid.

She is a graduate of Indiana University, where she was initiated into Tau Chapter in the Spring of 1997. She later received her MBA in Accounting, focusing on taxation, from Indiana Wesleyan University.

She is a full-time business owner and CEO of MYB Accounting, Tax, and Consulting, where her staff of five specializes in tax, accounting, and virtual CFO services. Before pursuing her entrepreneurial dream, Kiahna served in CFO and COO capacities for two regional companies in Central Indiana, overseeing departments as large as 4,000 employees with budgets in excess of $100M. Soror Kiahna has almost two decades of experience in the manufacturing and banking industries with companies such as Motorola, Textron/HawkerBeechcraft, and Irwin Union Bank.

Kiahna is the Chartering President of Chi Chi Omega Chapter in Indianapolis and has served under several administrations at the regional and international levels. Her service has included Central Regional Protocol Committee, International Connection Committee, International Leadership Development, and the International Investigations Committee. Kiahna was the Co-Chairman of Undergraduate Activities for the 64th Central Regional Conference and the General Conference Chairman of the 79th Central Regional Conference.

Kiahna has served on numerous boards and in various civic organizations in the community. She currently serves as the Treasurer of Leadership Indianapolis and the Inaugural President of the African American Legacy Fund of Indianapolis where she has raised over $500,000 and granted over $150,000 to grassroots organizations in her first year of leadership. She is the president of the Indianapolis Chapter of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, A precinct chairman in Hamilton County, and a member of Jack and Jill of America, Inc., Indianapolis Chapter.

She serves in ministry with her husband of 21 years, Rev. Jerry E. Davis, III, pastor of Crossroads AME Church, the place where faith and life merge. They enjoy life together with their miracle daughter, Chelsea Grayce Davis.