Kimberly Lawrence-Curry – Ezkenazi Health’s Specialty Care Services – Women’s History Month Honoree

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Kimberley Lawrence-Curry has dedicated her 30-year career to the healthcare industry. Lawrence-Curry graduated from Western Kentucky University with a degree in Business Administration and began her career at Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield. She later worked at the IU Medical Group-Specialty Care as a Managed Care Consultant.

Today, Lawrence-Curry uses her vast knowledge of health care to lead Eskenazi Health’s Specialty Care Services. She is responsible for planning, directing, and overseeing Specialty Care Services at Eskenazi Health, which includes outpatient surgical services, OBGYN programs, special medicine, and the eye clinic.

Curry is also the program facilitator for the Rawls Scholars Medicine Initiative in collaboration with the Center for Leadership Development and Eskenazi Health. This program is a six-week program for minority high school juniors and seniors interested in the field of medicine to interact with medical professionals and students to gain a deeper understanding of the medical world.

Lawrence-Curry is active in a variety of organizations within the community including the Center for Leadership Development where she also serves as a board member. She has been married for more than 30 years and has a son.