WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Fans everywhere are in an uproar on social media about the prices of Drake & 21 Savage’s upcoming concert tickets.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Grammy award winning artist Aubrey “Drake” Graham recently took to Instagram to announce the release of his It’s All a Blur tour dates. This highly anticipated release comes just months after the mass success of his Her Loss album, a collaborative album created with rapper 21 Savage.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Since Drake’s last American tour in 2019, he’s also dropped full-length projects such as Dark Lane Demo Tapes, Certified Lover Boy and Honestly, Nevermind.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Though both artists have immensely supportive followings, many are shocked at the concert’s ticket prices (including The Rickey Smiley Morning Show cast)! Fans can’t believe that the ticket price ranges (especially just weeks after her tour release) surpass Beyoncé’s!

In other Hot Spot updates, Da Brat talks new human trafficking tactics and how to keep yourself safe. Listen below for the full segment and head to RickeySmileyMorningShow.com for more just like it.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

RELATED:

Beyoncé Shuts Down Dubai During Private Concert, Twitter Was Drunk In Love Looking At Clips

The Hot Spot: Drake & 21 Savage Concert Ticket Prices Shock Fans was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com