Former Philadelphia Eagles QB to sign with Colts

Published on March 17, 2023
New Orleans Saints v Philadelphia Eagles

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have added a new quarterback to the team in hopes of turning the franchise around.

According to the NFL, the Colts have agreed to terms on a one-year, $3.5 million deal with Philadelphia Eagles free-agent quarterback Gardner Minshew II.

Minshew will rejoin Colts’ new head coach Shane Steichen in Indianapolis. They spent the last two seasons working together in Philadelphia.

