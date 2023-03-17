Former Philadelphia Eagles QB to sign with Colts

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have added a new quarterback to the team in hopes of turning the franchise around.

According to the NFL, the Colts have agreed to terms on a one-year, $3.5 million deal with Philadelphia Eagles free-agent quarterback Gardner Minshew II.

Minshew will rejoin Colts’ new head coach Shane Steichen in Indianapolis. They spent the last two seasons working together in Philadelphia.

