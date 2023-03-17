Former Philadelphia Eagles QB to sign with Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have added a new quarterback to the team in hopes of turning the franchise around.
According to the NFL, the Colts have agreed to terms on a one-year, $3.5 million deal with Philadelphia Eagles free-agent quarterback Gardner Minshew II.
Minshew will rejoin Colts’ new head coach Shane Steichen in Indianapolis. They spent the last two seasons working together in Philadelphia.
Read more from WRTV here
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
Mike Epps Found With Loaded Handgun At Indianapolis Airport
-
Five Things You Should Know About Mary Mary
-
#ManCrushMonday: 15 Black Actors Who Are Sexy & Under 40
-
50 Things That Make A Man Want To Marry You (The Ultimate Guide To Understanding A Man's Commitment)
-
Michael B. Jordan And Jonathan Majors Give Angela Bassett A Shoutout At The Oscars
-
Jonathan Majors Tears Up After Emotional Visit From His Former Acting Coach
-
Why John Couch wants to be Mayor of Indianapolis; Meet The Media of Indy