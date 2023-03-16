Indy

Ivy Tech & Radio One Career and Community Resource Fair

Published on March 16, 2023
Join Ivy Tech and Radio One’s Career and Community Resource Fair, Wednesday, March 29th, from 11 am – 2 pm, at Ivy Tech Community College Culinary and Conference Center!

