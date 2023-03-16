Ivy Tech & Radio One Career and Community Resource Fair

CLOSE
Join Ivy Tech and Radio One’s Career and Community Resource Fair, Wednesday, March 29th, from 11 am – 2 pm, at Ivy Tech Community College Culinary and Conference Center!
More from 106.7 WTLC
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
Mike Epps Found With Loaded Handgun At Indianapolis Airport
-
Five Things You Should Know About Mary Mary
-
#ManCrushMonday: 15 Black Actors Who Are Sexy & Under 40
-
50 Things That Make A Man Want To Marry You (The Ultimate Guide To Understanding A Man's Commitment)
-
Michael B. Jordan And Jonathan Majors Give Angela Bassett A Shoutout At The Oscars
-
Jonathan Majors Tears Up After Emotional Visit From His Former Acting Coach
-
Why John Couch wants to be Mayor of Indianapolis; Meet The Media of Indy