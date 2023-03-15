WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion is back with a bang! After sending us into a frenzy with her look at the Vanity Fair Oscars party over the weekend, the rapper took to Instagram earlier today to leave us speechless once again when she dropped a photo dump of her showing out in her very best looks!

Taking to the platform, the self-proclaimed “hot girl” shared a multi-photo IG carousel of herself from a plethora of moments where she looked incredible. In some photos, the beauty showed off her bikini body and rocked an array of swimsuits ranging from string bikinis to cut-out one-pieces. In other photos, the beauty shared makeup-free selfies of herself showing off her flawless skin. She also had her natural, curly locs on full display and certainly gave us hair goals in the process. And in other photos, the beauty was all glammed up in her very best, including a $790 curve-hugging, multi-colored dress from Louisa Ballou in one photo and a white, furry bucket hat and blinged-out jewelry in another.

The beauty shared the post with her 29.9 million Instagram followers, simply captioning the stunning photo set with a hand wave and camera emoji.

Check out the post below.

Of course, we’re not the only ones loving Meg’s return to Instagram as many of her followers flooded her IG comment section with their stamps of approval. “We missed you. Happy to see your gorgeous face against ,” wrote one of the beauty’s followers while another commented, “SHE’S BACK .”

We absolutely love to see it!

Megan Thee Stallion Reminds Us That She’s Still ‘That Girl’ With Latest IG Post was originally published on hellobeautiful.com