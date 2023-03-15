There’s a new top dog in the United States.
According to the American Kennel Club, the French bulldog has surpassed the labrador retriever as America’s favorite dog breed.
It ends a 31-year reign at the top for the labrador retriever, which hangs on to the #2 spot ahead of golden retrievers, German shepherds, and poodles.
“They’re comical, friendly, loving little dogs,” says French Bull Dog Club of America spokesperson Patty Sosa. City-friendly, with modest grooming and exercise needs, she says, “they offer a lot in a small package.”
More than 108,000 French bulldogs were registered last year, compared to 21,000 labs.
The AKC’s popularity rankings cover about 200 breeds in the nation’s oldest canine registry. The statistics are based on around 716,500 puppies and new dog registrations from the previous year, with almost 1 in 7 of them being Frenchies. It is optional to register.
Some experts credit celebrities for the trend – some famous Frenchie owners include Lady Gaga, Leonardo di Caprio, Megan Thee Stallion, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
Why do you think French bulldogs are so popular? What’s your favorite dog breed?
French Bulldog Now The Top Dog Breed In The U.S. was originally published on mix1079.com
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
Mike Epps Found With Loaded Handgun At Indianapolis Airport
-
Five Things You Should Know About Mary Mary
-
#ManCrushMonday: 15 Black Actors Who Are Sexy & Under 40
-
50 Things That Make A Man Want To Marry You (The Ultimate Guide To Understanding A Man's Commitment)
-
Michael B. Jordan And Jonathan Majors Give Angela Bassett A Shoutout At The Oscars
-
Jonathan Majors Tears Up After Emotional Visit From His Former Acting Coach
-
Why John Couch wants to be Mayor of Indianapolis; Meet The Media of Indy