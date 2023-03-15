Action Bronson & New Balance Collaborate On New Balance 990v6 “Baklava” Collection

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

With Adidas popularity out in these streets waning thanks to both Kanye West’s antisemitic outbursts and cutting ties with Kanye West over said outburst (can’t win for losing), New Balance is looking to come up further in the sneaker world. And they have a rap artist of their own in mind to help them get there.

Hypebeast is reporting that a new Action Bronson x New Balance collaboration is on the way. Just like the “Easy Rider” rapper, the New Balance 990v6 “Baklava” and the capsule collection that accompanies it is a very colorful affair. From bright yellow to more earth-tone colors, the new collection is sure to catch eyes and even lure customers over to the New Balance side of things. (Just look at the resale prices for some NB sneakers that you never see on the block).

From Hypebeast:

Sneaking a shot of the shoe on foot in his latest preview of the collaboration, Bronson has brought a banana yellow to the 990v6’s midsole and mudguard. Magenta laces also enter the mix while gray outfits a majority of the upper’s mixed material composition. Typical New Balance branding arrives with the “N” logo in silver and a co-branded tongue completing this first look at the arrangement.

Action Bronson was more than excited to be a part of the new collection. On his IG page, he let as much be known in the following caption. “I FLEW IN A HOT ASS MODEL FOR THE SHOOT IM SO PROUD TO WORK WITH THIS STUD. THANK YOU TO EVERYONE INVOLVED BEHIND THE SCENE FOR HELPING BRING THIS MADNESS TO LIFE IN REALITY. IT WAS AND IS AN HONOR TO WORK WITH SUCH DEDICATED AND TALENTED MINDS. EVERYTHING DROPS THIS FRIDAY ON SPECIALIZINGINLIFE.com.”

While we don’t expect New Balance to reach Yeezy heights anytime soon, they’re definitely rising in popularity. And this new collection is poised to help them get more fans and customers when it drops later this week.

The Action Bronson x New Balance collab is set to drop on March 17 via Specializinginlife.com followed by a New Balance release on March 24. Will you be picking up any pieces from this collection? Let us know in the comments section below.

