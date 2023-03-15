Coppin State University Parts Ways With Juan Dixon Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuit & Controversy

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

After six seasons as the head basketball coach, Juan Dixon is out at Coppin State University, CBS Sports reports.

Also known for being featured on the “Real Housewives of Potomac,” during Dixon’s final season at the university, a lawsuit was filed against the school which alleges that a former assistant coach on Dixon’s staff sexually assaulted and blackmailed a former player by tricking him into sending nude photos of himself.

Over Dixon’s tenure, the Eagles amassed a record of 51-131 overall including a 9-23 record this past season. He was named head coach at Coppin State in 2017. Prior to that, he was the head coach of the University of the District of Columbia’s women’s basketball team for two seasons.

The school is now looking to hire its 8th head basketball coach in men’s program history.

