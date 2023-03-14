According to NBC4i, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has announced a civil lawsuit against railroad company Norfolk Southern. In the announcement, Yost called the incident at a press conference “entirely avoidable.”
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
When commenting on Norfolk Southern Yost stated “This derailment was completely avoidable, The fallout from this highly preventable accident is going to reverberate through Ohio and Ohioans for many years to come.” Yost also claimed that Norfolk Southern put profits over the people’s safety.
The lawsuit also states that Ohio is seeking Norfolk Southern to cover damages, including environmental impacts and the impacts on Ohioans.
Watch the press conference below:
- Colts planning to release Matt Ryan in cap move
- DPW has patched more than 95,000 potholes, how to properly report them to the city
- Coppin State University Parts Ways With Juan Dixon Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuit & Controversy
- San Francisco Reparations Committee Proposes Cash Payouts, Debt Elimination And $1 Homes For Descendants Of Slaves
- My Love For Law Roach Runs Deeper Than Clothes
- Lori Harvey Is A Goddess In Her Latest IG Photo Dump
- Why Are There So Few Black Veterinarians?
- 50 Cent Issues Warning To Former Employee Who Stole $2 Million
- Spice Announces Her Third Pregnancy: ‘God Has Been So Good To Me!’
- Autopsy Report Suggests Rasheem Carter Was Lynched, But Mississippi Cops Say No ‘Foul Play’
Ohio Pursues Lawsuit Against Norfolk Southern was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
Mike Epps Found With Loaded Handgun At Indianapolis Airport
-
Five Things You Should Know About Mary Mary
-
#ManCrushMonday: 15 Black Actors Who Are Sexy & Under 40
-
50 Things That Make A Man Want To Marry You (The Ultimate Guide To Understanding A Man's Commitment)
-
Michael B. Jordan And Jonathan Majors Give Angela Bassett A Shoutout At The Oscars
-
Jonathan Majors Tears Up After Emotional Visit From His Former Acting Coach
-
Why John Couch wants to be Mayor of Indianapolis; Meet The Media of Indy