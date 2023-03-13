From ‘Hey Auntie’ To Tems’ Lever Couture Gown: Oscars Moments We’re Still Talking About

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Last night, the culmination of award show season came to a head with the broadcast of the 2023 Academy Awards. The prestigious ceremony brought entertainment moments on and off-screen that we’ll be discussing for days to come. Most notably, Angela Bassett was snubbed in the best supporting actress category, cueing Twitter to ride at dawn. Rihanna hit the stage dripping in diamonds to perform her Academy Award-nominated song, Lift Me Up, from the Wakanda Forever soundtrack. Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors looked like chiseled statues on stage when they gave a big shoutout to Angela Bassett. And if you were sitting behind Tems….good luck. While there were plenty of moments televised, there were tons of untelevised moments that still have the girls still chatting.

Michael B. Jordan And Jonathan Majors salute Angela Bassett

Creed III star Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors hit the stage just moments after Ariana Debose announced Jamie Lee Curtis has beat out Angela Bassett for the best supporting actress Oscar. The sexy duo breathed life into the room after the air had seemingly been sucked out. While some attendees may have missed it, all Black folk were united when MBJ delivered his famous Killmonger quote, “Hey Auntie.” Jonathan Majors added, “We love you.” All of which led to hey auntie trending on Twitter.

Tems’ Dress Blocks The View

Singer and songwriter Tems looked angelic in a white Lever Couture gown that looked like she was floating on a cloud. Unfortunately, the elaborate design blocked the view of anyone around and behind it. And Twitter took notice because Tems was trending worldwide.

Halle Bailey Hive Got Her Back

Halle Bailey’s fans ride hard for the singer-turned-actress. After Halle, who looked like a Disney princess dressed in a stunning blue tulle gown by Dolce & Gabbana, debuted the trailer for The Little Mermaid on the show, Twitter observed a questionable tweet from Rubi Rose that read, ‘Anyway.’ In case you don’t why that’s significant, a few weeks ago Halle was engulfed in petty drama surrounding her boyfriend DDG and his ex, rapper and Onlyfans generator Rubi, who accused him of sliding in her DMs during his relationship with Chloe. Well, Halle’s fans weren’t having it and took to Twitter to defend Halle.

Lady Gaga rushes to help a photog

The red carpet is a hectic scene with so many moving parts. Lady Gaga found herself rushing to the aid of a photog who had fallen while trying to take her pic. Gaga, wearing a Versace gown straight off the runway, was gliding across the champagne carpet when the cameraman hit the ground and Gaga came running.

