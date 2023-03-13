Last week, three people lost their lives after a stampede broke out at GloRilla’s and Finesse2Tyme’s concert in New York.
Now, the family of one of the victims is planning to prepare a lawsuit for everyone involved.
According to reports from TMZ, Brandy Miller was trampled to death after chaos erupted. The cause of the stampede is believed to be alleged gunshots.
Miller’s sister, Michelle, states the family plans to find a high-profile attorney to sue Glo, Finesse, the venue, Main Street Armory, and the concert’s promoters.
TMZ reports the family “has no plans to back down.”
It was reported that both Finesse and GloRilla had reportedly left the venue before the stampede and have since expressed how devastated they are about the tragedy.
Victim’s Family Plans To Sue GloRilla and Finesse2Tymes, Promoters & Others For Wrongful Death was originally published on 92q.com
