JUST ANNOUNCED! Drake “It’s All a Blur Tour” w/ Special Guest 21 Savage live at the Wells Fargo Center on Monday, July 31st! Tickets on sale Friday, March 17th at 12pm.

Purchase tickets [ HERE

Drake Announces “It’s All a Blur Tour” w/ Special Guest 21 Savage! was originally published on rnbphilly.com