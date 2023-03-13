HomeCelebrity News

Drake Announces “It’s All a Blur Tour” w/ Special Guest 21 Savage!

Tour will be live at the Wells Fargo Center on Monday, July 31st! Tickets on sale Friday, March 17th at 12pm.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Drake "It's All a Blur Tour" w/ Special Guest 21 Savage live at the Wells Fargo Center on Monday, July 31st!

Source: R1 / R1

JUST ANNOUNCED! Drake “It’s All a Blur Tour” w/ Special Guest 21 Savage live at the Wells Fargo Center on Monday, July 31st! Tickets on sale Friday, March 17th at 12pm.
Purchase tickets [HERE]

Drake Announces “It’s All a Blur Tour” w/ Special Guest 21 Savage!  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Close