The Brooklyn Bishop has found himself in another pickle. Bishop Whitehead is facing fraud charges. This comes months after his arrest for extortion and fraud. It has been reported that Whitehead told a bank that his business had $2 million in the account when it only had $10. In addition, in 2018 he applied for a $250,000 business loan for his LLC entitled “Anointing Management Services LLC”. However, while applying for this loan, fake financial documents were used and he was declined.
Later in 2019, he applied for a $1.3 million mortgage for a six-bedroom, seven-bathroom mansion in Paramus, New Jersey. He again falsified documents and lied about his assets. Bishop Lamor is a 45-year-old pastor who preaches at the Leaders of Tomorrow International church. In the past, he was arrested for extortion, fraud, and lying to federal authorities. He was also accused of scamming victims and making promises that he did not keep for financial gain.
- Cedric The Entertainer & Anthony Anderson Become ‘Kings Of BBQ’ In New A&E Show
- National Day of Action Against Police Terror: Racial Justice Organizations Unite To Demand Change
- RIP Biggie Smalls |The Backstory Podcast with Colby Colb | Episode 20
- Bishop Lamor Whitehead Facing Fraud Charges
- Home Depot To Hire More Than 150 People In Indy
- Parent Leaves Gun in Childs Backpack, Ends Up in School
- Idris Elba On Being Loved By A Black Woman: ‘It’s A Blessing’
- Da Brat Cradles Her Adorable Baby Bump On Instagram
- SZA Flaunted Her Banging Body In A Jean Paul Gaultier Venus Nude Dress
- ‘Daily Mail’ Criminalizes Black Americans Kidnapped In Mexico With Slanderous, Borderline Racist Article
Bishop Lamor Whitehead Facing Fraud Charges was originally published on praiseindy.com
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
Mike Epps Found With Loaded Handgun At Indianapolis Airport
-
#ManCrushMonday: 15 Black Actors Who Are Sexy & Under 40
-
Five Things You Should Know About Mary Mary
-
Miki Howard Reveals Who SHE Believes is Her "Baby Daddy"--MJ? Joe Jackson? Or Neither?
-
50 Things That Make A Man Want To Marry You (The Ultimate Guide To Understanding A Man's Commitment)
-
Natalie Nunn Beats The Sonic Rings Out of Tommie Lee In Farce of A Boxing Match, Twitter Reacts
-
Tank Admits To Hooking Up With ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star