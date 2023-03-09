Home Depot To Hire More Than 150 People In Indy

The Home Depot is making a change for some people by putting a little change in their pockets. If you have been in need of a new job, look no further, Home Depot is hiring more than 150 full-time and part-time employees. Stores all throughout the city of Indianapolis will be participating.
Within one day of applying applicants can expect to receive a job offer. The benefits of the job include 401k, paid family leave, tuition reimbursement, backup-dependent care, cash bonus programs, and more!
