Parent Leaves Gun in Childs Backpack, Ends Up in School

A Mary Castle Elementary school parent left a firearm in their child’s backpack. The firearm was placed in the backpack after the parent was unable to bring it to another facility on Monday. The next day, the student unfortunately took the backpack, along with the firearm, to school. According to the district, they are using both social services, and legal resources to to get to the bottom of this situation. This situation was described as a “student and staff safety issue”.

The school districts statements are as follows:

“Yesterday, an adult error led to a student and staff safety issue at Mary Castle Elementary. A parent, unable to take a personal firearm inside another facility on Monday, put the weapon in the childs backpack, neglecting to remove it. The student is question unknowingly brought the weapon to school on Tuesday. The school district is utilizing both legal recourse and social services to address the issue. The principal has been in communication with all staff and students regarding the incident.”