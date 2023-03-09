WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

It looks like ‘Basketball Wives’ star Brittish Williams may be facing some additional charges, as prosecutors revealed their plan weeks before her insurance fraud trial.

According to RadarOnline, Williams’ trial is scheduled to begin on April 17, 2023. However, according to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the government has informed the court it intends to “present a superseding Indictment to a Grand Jury before the trial date for additional charges.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

As reported back in 2021 by RO also, the “United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri indicted the VH1 star on federal charges.” They go on to say, “Prosecutors accused Williams of misuse of a social security number, bank fraud, wire fraud, making false statements to the IRS, and aggravated identity theft.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Da Brat & the Rickey Smiley Morning Show break it all down, listen below!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

‘Basketball Wives’ Star Brittish Williams Faces Additional Insurance Fraud [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com