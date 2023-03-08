WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

According to Tacoma Police Department, a verbal argument led to shots being fired in a parking lot at Tacoma Mall. Sources say former NBA player Shawn Kemp is allegedly connected to the shooting.

In 2005, the Seattle Supersonics legend was arrested for drug possession. Following that was another drug arrest in 2006. The Indiana native has not made an official statement regarding the reports.

More news to come as the story develops.

Report: Former NBA Star Shawn Kemp Connected in Shooting was originally published on majicatl.com