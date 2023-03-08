A new exhibit at the Indiana Historical Society entitled Chuck Taylor All-Star has uniquely opened at the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center. It opened on March 4th and it details the Chuck Taylor story along with his Converse All-Star shoe. While visiting you can find historical artifacts and photographs dating back to memorable moments. From now until March 31, the exhibit is allowing visitors in for $5.
- Parent Leaves Gun in Childs Backpack, Ends Up in School
- ‘Basketball Wives’ Star Brittish Williams Faces Additional Insurance Fraud [WATCH]
- Gregory Meriweather drops out of mayoral race
- The Indianapolis Colts unveiled their complete 2023 coaching staff
- Wild cat found in Cincinnati neighborhood tested positive for cocaine
- Yung Miami Is Everything In Her Latest Ensemble
- Lori Harvey Is Our Style Muse In Valentino
- Report: Former NBA Star Shawn Kemp Connected in Shooting
- Are Black People Safe In Mexico? Deaths Of Kidnapped Tourists, Shanquella Robinson Raise Concerns
- Mary J. Blige & Pepsi Announce Second Annual Strength Of A Woman Festival & Summit
Indiana Historical Society Dedicates New Exhibit to Converse was originally published on hot1009.com
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
Mike Epps Found With Loaded Handgun At Indianapolis Airport
-
#ManCrushMonday: 15 Black Actors Who Are Sexy & Under 40
-
Five Things You Should Know About Mary Mary
-
Miki Howard Reveals Who SHE Believes is Her "Baby Daddy"--MJ? Joe Jackson? Or Neither?
-
50 Things That Make A Man Want To Marry You (The Ultimate Guide To Understanding A Man's Commitment)
-
Tank Admits To Hooking Up With ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star
-
Natalie Nunn Beats The Sonic Rings Out of Tommie Lee In Farce of A Boxing Match, Twitter Reacts