IU Researches Invented A Blood Test For Anxiety

Those who suffer from anxiety could be in luck after the Indiana University School of Medicine created a blood test that can help those who suffer from anxiety. Not only will the test determine if you have anxiety, but it will also be able to read someone’s risk for developing anxiety, how intense their current symptoms are, and which therapies would likely treat them the best.
The study started with participants completing a blood test every three to six months, or whenever they were newly psychiatrically hospitalized. The test specifically uses RNA biomarkers to identify the state the patient is in. “We can use this sort of blood biomarker signature to find new potential treatments for anxiety, either through clinical trials or through looking at the existing databases of drugs”, professor of psychiatry Alexander Niculescu, MD, Ph.D. stated. “Traditionally, anxiety disorders used to be considered a little bit less serious. And I think wrongly so, less serious than, let’s say, bipolar disorder or schizophrenia or other major psychiatric disorders,” he stated. The biomarkers were created to change over time so that blood tests can help identify future risks.
