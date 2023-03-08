Front Page: JJ Redick, Kendrick Perkins Engage in Heated Racial Bias Debate Over NBA MVP [WATCH]

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Maria More has you covered in everything you need to know happening in national news and politics plus Rock T explains to Rickey what happened between JJ Redick and Kendrick Perkins on ESPN, where the two analysts nearly came to blows after a heated debate.

As reported by USA Today, “Former NBA players and now ESPN analysts Kendrick Perkins and JJ Redick had gone back and forth earlier on the show, with Stephen A. Smith moderating, where the former NBA star suggested that the voters have inconsistent criteria for the award, which he says favors white players. Redick responded by saying a flaw of “First Take” is that hot takes like Perkins’ are encouraged without evidence.”

