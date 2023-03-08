WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Jeff Johnson flew in to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show live in studio to help host the entire show, but had to call out Black Tony after finding out he won’t be showing up to work today, on Women’s International Day nonetheless!

Does Jeff have a point? Listen to the two of them nearly come to blow this morning and weigh in with which side you take!

Black Tony’s Absence on International Women’s Day Upsets Jeff Johnson [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com