Snoop Dogg Launches Brand New Premium Coffee Brand INDOxyz

Snoop Dogg, the hip-hop legend and face of countless brands, has just dove into a brand new venture – premium coffee.
While Snoop has long been synonymous with marijuana and West Coast rap, the OG has now decided to dabble in fine coffee. INDOxyz claims to be among the world’s best coffee beans and is sourced from Indonesia.
From the company’s about page:
Indonesia – the world’s most diversified coffee nation – is synonymous with coffee since the Dutch colonial period of the late 1600s. The Dutch brought coffee plants to Indonesia to cultivate for export back to Europe during the spice trade period. Java became the first Indo island to grow coffee and slowly spread to the islands of Sumatra to the west and Toraja to the east. Today, Indonesia is the world’s fourth-largest coffee producer by output and the world’s most diversified variety of coffee.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Snoop now joins Jadakiss and Wu-Tang’s Ghostface Killah in the world of premium coffee.
In the announcement post on Instagram Snoop wrote, “Created 4 n inspired by all that entrepreneurs, dreamers, risk takers & innovators out there. It’s time to change the game INDO is for owners #FuelTheDream”.
To shop for Snoop’s new coffee, [click here].
Are you down to try some of Snoop’s hot or cold brew?
The Latest:
- Parent Leaves Gun in Childs Backpack, Ends Up in School
- ‘Basketball Wives’ Star Brittish Williams Faces Additional Insurance Fraud [WATCH]
- Gregory Meriweather drops out of mayoral race
- The Indianapolis Colts unveiled their complete 2023 coaching staff
- Wild cat found in Cincinnati neighborhood tested positive for cocaine
- Yung Miami Is Everything In Her Latest Ensemble
- Lori Harvey Is Our Style Muse In Valentino
- Report: Former NBA Star Shawn Kemp Connected in Shooting
- Are Black People Safe In Mexico? Deaths Of Kidnapped Tourists, Shanquella Robinson Raise Concerns
- Mary J. Blige & Pepsi Announce Second Annual Strength Of A Woman Festival & Summit
Snoop Dogg Launches Brand New Premium Coffee Brand INDOxyz was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
Mike Epps Found With Loaded Handgun At Indianapolis Airport
-
#ManCrushMonday: 15 Black Actors Who Are Sexy & Under 40
-
Five Things You Should Know About Mary Mary
-
Miki Howard Reveals Who SHE Believes is Her "Baby Daddy"--MJ? Joe Jackson? Or Neither?
-
50 Things That Make A Man Want To Marry You (The Ultimate Guide To Understanding A Man's Commitment)
-
Tank Admits To Hooking Up With ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star
-
Natalie Nunn Beats The Sonic Rings Out of Tommie Lee In Farce of A Boxing Match, Twitter Reacts