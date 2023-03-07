317 Day of Service

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

JOIN WTLC AS WE MAKE 317 DAY INTO A DAY OF SERVICE! FRIDAY MARCH 17TH FROM 10 AM TO 12 PM WE WILL BE AT DOUGLASS PARK TO HELP BEAUTIFY OUR CITY! PLEASE BRING LAWN CARE EQUIPMENT, GARDENING TOOLS, AND GLOVES AND MEET US AT 1616 E. 25TH ST. REGISTRATION STARTS AT 9:45 AM AT THE FAMILY CENTER!