[WATCH] Eagles Center Jason Kelce on Saturday Night Live!

The Philadelphia Eagles Center Jason Kelce made an appearance on the recent episode of Saturday Night Live. His brother Travis Kelce hosted the show with his family sitting in the live audience. Travis opened with a monologue. Paying respects to his brother and family.

“The coolest thing about this Super Bowl was that my whole family was there.” said Kelce. I played against my brother Jason who was an Eagle, and my mom was on TV more than both of us”

Rubbing the recent championship win in Jason’s face, Travis reacted to winning the NFL championship game against his older brother.”It was pretty awkward. Especially ’cause after the game we had to ride home together. Our mom drove us there in a minivan.”

Travis then went on to say nonetheless his brother was genuinely happy for him and that he agrees with the controversial holding call that led to the Eagles defeat.

“Even though his team lost after being up ten points at half, my brother is really happy for me.” Travis Kelce

as the camera cue to Jason, he was straight-faced.

“And he agrees that the ref made the right call, it was a holding?”

Jason Kelce did not budge.

Travis then goes onto recall the brothers history together. Travis said Jason continuously outperformed him in the classroom and on the field. Jason was consistent while Travis missed teams and was kicked off of teams due to ineligibility and positive drug screenings.

Additionally, Travis went on to speak on his qualifications in Television as he released clips of his dating show Catching Kelce. “That show is owned by NBC Universal so it should be on Peacock,” Kelce said. but Peacock said ‘nah, we good!’”

Jason let out a deep laugh.

“I knew something would make ’em smile!”

