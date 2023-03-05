Cardi B got stylish over the weekend in an orange knit dress alongside her son, Wave Set Cephus. The rapper shared her fashionable slay with her millions of Instagram followers and gave us style and mommy goals in the process.
I mean, is anyone else obsessed with the talented rapper’s style like we are? We’re just loving this casual look on the global superstar and can’t wait to see more of her killer style! What do you think? Would you rock this look?
Cardi B Poses With Her Son While Donning A $1,250 Marni Knit Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
R. Kelly Sentenced to 20 Years for Child Sex Crimes in Illinois
-
Da Brat Reveals She’s Pregnant at 48, Expecting Baby With Wife Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart
-
#ManCrushMonday: 15 Black Actors Who Are Sexy & Under 40
-
Five Things You Should Know About Mary Mary
-
Nipsey Hussle’s Convicted Killer Sentenced
-
Tank Admits To Hooking Up With ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star
-
Miki Howard Reveals Who SHE Believes is Her "Baby Daddy"--MJ? Joe Jackson? Or Neither?