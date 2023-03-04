This is truly Sheryl Lee Ralph’s season!
The stunning actress is no stranger to serving LEWKS and was recently spotted on Instagram giving us style goals in a pink gown that is everything!
Taking to the social media platform, the starlet was photographed in a strapless pink ombre ball gown that made her look like a queen. The Tony Ward Couture all-pink look featured ruffles throughout and a sweetheart neckline that made the dress look extremely elegant. She paired the dress with matching pointed-toe heels and rocked minimal jewelry with the already fancy look. As for her hair, she wore her shoulder-length locs in big, fluffy curls with a side part as she served face while modeling her ensemble to perfection.
The Abbot Elementary star shared a photo dump of herself as she was all smiles and showed off the dress from all angles. “I am an Independent Spirit Styled by @ivycoco23 Dress by @tonywardcouture Hair by @kahhspence Makeup by @marquiswardbeauty Tailoring by @matthewreisman • Photographed by @iamjamesanthony • #spiritawards @filmindependent #tonywardcouture” she captioned the post.
Check out the stunning look below.
We’re completely loving this look on Ms. Sheryl and her followers certainly agree as they flooded her IG comments with their stamps of approval. “OMG You nailed this. @ivycoco23 ,” wrote one of the actress’s followers while another commented, “Gorgeousness. All over her! Mind body and spirit,” and we have to agree, she absolutely killed it!
Beauties, what do you think about Sheryl’s latest look?
Sheryl Lee Ralph Gives Us Style Goals In A Pink Gown was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
