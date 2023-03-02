Vic Mensa Slept On Chicago Streets In Support Of Homeless In The City

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Vic Mensa continues his track record of giving back to the city that made him, this time turning his attention to the unhoused individuals across the metropolis. Joining with activist Englewood Barbie, the Chicago rapper slept on his hometown streets in support of the homeless and a new fundraising effort to build a homeless shelter.

TMZ reports that Vic Mensa and Englewood Barbie gathered in a tent camp under a viaduct on Tuesday (Feb. 28) with temps going down into the 30s on the final night of February. The pair launched a new campaign that hopes to raise $1 million to go toward the building of a new homeless shelter for those currently housed in the camp.

“We outside tonight in Chicago sleeping under the viaduct, raising money to help my homegirl Englewood Barbie to build her own housing to provide shelter to the unhoused people of Chicago,” Mensa says in a clip from the fundraiser.

Check out videos of Vic Mensa and Englewood Barbie speaking at the event below.

The link to the fundraiser, which has raised over $126,000 thus far, can be found here.

Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

