Yung Miami a.k.a Caresha was spotted on Instagram earlier this week absolutely serving in a monochromatic two-piece look and we’re swooning!
What do you think about this look? Did she nail it? Would you rock it?
DON’T MISS…
Courtside Cuties: These 6 Celebrities Show Us How To Slay Courtside Fashion
Yung Miami Serves ‘Top Notch’ Style In An $11,000 Chanel Jacket
Yung Miami Serves A Lewk In Hot Pink Mini Shorts On Instagram
Yung Miami Is Everything In A Monochromatic Two Piece Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
-
R. Kelly Sentenced to 20 Years for Child Sex Crimes in Illinois
-
Da Brat Reveals She’s Pregnant at 48, Expecting Baby With Wife Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart
-
Take Our Music Survey For A Chance To Win $250
-
Tank Admits To Hooking Up With ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star
-
Five Things You Should Know About Mary Mary
-
#ManCrushMonday: 15 Black Actors Who Are Sexy & Under 40
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
Nipsey Hussle’s Convicted Killer Sentenced