Uh oh, was shade just thrown?! As we gear up for the highly anticipated Verzuz between Jermaine Dupri and Diddy comments have been made. ATL hitmaker answers the question on if he believes his catalog is better than Diddy’s, “I mean I think that’s preference on how everybody else feel…my catalog is my catalog I will say that.”
The Grammy Award-winning producer got into detail on the difference between his work and Diddy’s, “I wrote most of the sh”t in my catalog”. Following that were chuckles throughout the room.
We love to see some friendly competition!
RELATED: 12 Songs You Didn’t Know Jermaine Dupri Produced
RELATED: Jermaine Dupri Down To Go Head To Head Against Diddy In Verzuz Battle
RELATED: [VIDEO] Diddy Almost Fights ‘Power’ Star While Celebrating Halloween
Shots Fired: Jermaine Dupri on Diddy, “I Wrote Most of The Sh*t in My Catalog” was originally published on majicatl.com
-
Trailer: Tiffany Haddish Makes Her Return In Black Stripper Comedy ‘Back On The Strip’
-
R. Kelly Sentenced to 20 Years for Child Sex Crimes in Illinois
-
Da Brat Reveals She’s Pregnant at 48, Expecting Baby With Wife Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart
-
Tank Admits To Hooking Up With ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star
-
Five Things You Should Know About Mary Mary
-
#ManCrushMonday: 15 Black Actors Who Are Sexy & Under 40
-
Nipsey Hussle’s Convicted Killer Sentenced
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father