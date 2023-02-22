WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Jacqueline Maguire, head of FBI’s Philadelphia division, fatally shot a dog in the center city Monday evening. Sources say she was walking her dog and the stray dog, who was larger, came and attacked her small, defenseless canine. Maguire was off-duty and was walking her dog past the Touraine Apartments near 16th and spruce streets when the incident occurred.

This sparked an uproar on social media with multiple users exclaiming that Maguire should be suspended without pay.

As tension rose, Protesters took to the streets and gathered in front of the bureau’s Philadelphia office to emphasize their stance. “People assume pit bulls are very aggressive,” said Mansi Bhagwate, found of the animal rights group Revolution Philadelphia . “Just give them a chance, obviously don’t shoot them dead”

No action has been taken against Maguire, however, an investigation has taken place. The FBI Philadelphia Twitter account released this statement:” The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members very seriously. We are working jointly with the Philadelphia Police Department and the FBI inspection division to investigate the incident”

RELATED: Temple University Officer Fatally Shot

RELATED: Video Shows Southwest Pull A ‘Karen’ After Cops Called On Travelers Whose Flights Were Canceled

Philadelphia FBI Agent Fatally Shoots Dog in Center City was originally published on classixphilly.com