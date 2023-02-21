Bryan Michael-Cox Tapped as LVRN’s Senior VP of A&R, Executive Producer

GRAMMY Award-winning songwriter/producer Bryan Michael-Cox has a new gig!

Atlanta-based label Love Renaissance (LVRN) announced today that the hitmaker has been appointed as its new Senior Vice President of A&R and Executive Producer. As part of his new duties, Michael-Cox will focus on developing new talent and nurturing its current roster, including Summer Walker, 6lack, Alex Vaughn, and more. He will also executive produce all in-house projects.

LVRN co-founder Justice Baiden says in a statement, “A&R has become a lost art in this new generation of music because of the gap in the relationship between A&R, the artist, and the label. Bryan-Michael Cox is a respected and accomplished producer and executive, and he’s the perfect addition to our team to help continue in bridging that gap.”

He continues, “Bryan not only speaks the same language as the artist, but he also shares the same values as LVRN. We are on an unwavering mission to disrupt and redefine the rules of the music industry while also preserving the quality and integrity of the music. When I think of someone who handles the music with care, I think of Bryan, and we’re excited to welcome him home to Atlanta and LVRN.”

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Cox is more than familiar with the burgeoning label. His recent work includes co-writing and co-producing with DVSN (who is managed by LVRN) on the singles “If I Get Caught” and “What’s Up,” featuring Jagged Edge. Both songs are featured on DVSN’s latest album, Working on My Karma.

“The time is right for this union because what LVRN has been able to do culturally is incredible. The commitment to the full picture of artist development is something that this business has been missing. From the single selections to album track listing to the rollouts, each artist has been launched uniquely with care,” says Cox.

“Justice pays attention to detail, and he has a great understanding of what hit records should sound like without compromising the artists’ creativity and identity. I have a great track record of being able to bond with artists, get the best out of them, and, of course, being able to create or identify hit records. This is a perfect fit.”

RELATED:

Bryan Michael-Cox Tapped as LVRN’s Senior VP of A&R, Executive Producer was originally published on foxync.com