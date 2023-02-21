Janelle Monae gave us style goals over the weekend when she stepped out in a black Mugler bodysuit during All-Star Weekend and we’re obsessed!
The entertainer and style queen was spotted on the scene during another appearance at NBA All-Star Weekend strutting her stuff in the sheer look that was everything. The look included a black body suit with sheer detailing throughout which fit her like a glove. She paired the sexy ensemble with a pair of black boots that set the entire look off right. As for her hair, she wore her locs in a sporty updo with a curled bang that fit the look perfectly. She then accessorized the look with minimal jewelry and a nude lip. The beauty was all smiles as she modeled her ensemble to perfection while stepping out for the annual sports weekend, being sure to stop and pose for the cameras as she showed off the fit from all angles.
The beauty was also spotted flicking it up with a few friends during an event tied to the weekend where we got to see the fit in even better detail. Check it out below.
Janelle Monae Is In Her Melanated Glory On The Cover Of Variety
LET’S MAKEUP: Learn How To Get Janelle Monae’s 2019 Kids’ Choice Awards Look For Under $75.00
Janelle Monae Steps Out In A Black Mugler Bodysuit was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
