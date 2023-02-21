Jim Jones Confirms Mayor Mixxy Eric Adams Is Backing NYC Dance Competition

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

New York City Mayor Eric Adams isn’t a hit with most New Yorkers, but the local rappers sure do appreciate him, especially Jim Jones.

Speaking exclusively with TMZ Hip Hop, Dipset’s Capo, Jim Jones, had high praise for Mayor Adams and also confirmed the socialite/politician will be working with the rapper on the Mayor’s Cup of Dance coming this summer and will feature some other notable NYC Hip-Hop stars,

Per TMZ Hip Hop:

TMZ Hip Hop linked up with the Harlem Capo a couple times this week and he was completely floored that Mayor Adams not only bumped up their meeting but also had his aides immediately reach out to get the ball rolling on the Mayor’s Cup.

Jim’s spearheading the dance initiative and is getting all the boroughs involved. He says he spoke to Fabolous and Maino to represent Brooklyn and wants Cardi B and Fat Joe to stand up for the Bronx, and Nas and N.O.R.E. to lead Queens. He’s also planning to include artists from younger generations.

Jimmy also touched on sharing the stage with Drake during his sold-out show at Harlem’s legendary Apollo Theater. He said he appreciated the love he received from Canadian rapper, Future The Prince and the OVO team.

Jones also hopes to reciprocate the love and hop on a track with the 6 God while acknowledging that rap has become more of a young man’s game and warning his contemporaries, both young and old, not to sleep on him.

The Harlem rapper said he would back up his talk with the bars present on his upcoming album Back In My Prime, which will primarily feature production from Hitmaka.

You can peep the entire interview below.

