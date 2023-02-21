Da Brat Announces Pregnancy, Expecting Child With Wife Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

If you said this was on your bingo card for 2023, we’re calling cap. Rapper Da Brat revealed that she is pregnant and expecting her first child with her wife Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart.

The couple went to People magazine to make the reveal.

“It’s been quite a journey,” the “Funkdafied” rapper, 48, told People. “There’s a lot of stuff we learned about women over the age of 40.”

Interestingly, Da Brat didn’t think she would be able to get pregnant. She added, “I just thought it wasn’t in the cards for me. I’ve had a great career, a full life. I felt like, because I didn’t get pregnant earlier on, then it just wasn’t going to happen for me.”

While she was always known as a tomboy in the rap game, Da Brat recently became more open about her sexuality. She stars in a reality show with her partner called Da Brat Loves Judy on WE tv along with her co-hosting gig on The Rickey Smiley Show.

You can read the full story for more details about Da Brat’s journey to motherhood, which includes the removal of fibroids and polyps before undergoing an embryo transfer procedure right here.

Congratulations to the happy couple.

