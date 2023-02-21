Logic ft. Lucy Rose “Wake Up,” Polo G ft. Future “No Time Wasted” & More | Daily Visuals 2.21.23

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Last week Logic jumped back into the rap scene with the help of Jay and Silent Bob in his visuals to “Highlife,” and now the rapper from Maryland returns with some new work that’s sure to keep his fans heads boppin’.’

Linking up with Lucy Rose for his visuals to “Wake Up,” Logic finds himself sitting in a Latino household where a gun is a special prize inside of a cereal box and no one seems to be bothered by the fact that a white man is rapping up a storm in the middle of their living room. They must’ve thought he was taking a Census or something.

Elsewhere Polo G gets to balling and in his Future-assisted clip to “No Time Wasted,” Polo takes to the football field to get his Friday Night Lights on as Future rocks a fur bucket hat and does his thing under the bleachers. Interesting hat nonetheless.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Lotto featuring Lu Kala, Rican Da Menace featuring Moneybagg Yo, and more.

LOGIC FT. LUCY ROSE – “WAKE UP”

POLO G FT. FUTURE – “NO TIME WASTED”

LATTO FT. LU KALA – “LOTTERY”

RICAN DA MENACE FT. MONEYBAGG YO – “DUMB”

TROUBLE – “DA OTHER DAY”

LIL SKIES – “MAKE A TOAST”

IDK – “RADIOACTIVE”

SPIFFIE LUCIANO FT. BOOSIE BADAZZ – “BIGG DOGG”

REMA – “HOLIDAY”

RICH GREEDY – “LEVELING UP”

