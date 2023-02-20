I used a medium almond full-cover tip that I purchased from amazon. After two coats of polish, it’s time for designs. I used a sheet of silver stars that I got from a Shein haul a while back. When those were placed, I grabbed my Morphe Sweetest Tea palette and an eyeliner brush to create the aura effect.
To see how I got this look watch the full video here.
Anika Kai Shows Us How To Do The Aura Nail Trend was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
-
Trailer: Tiffany Haddish Makes Her Return In Black Stripper Comedy ‘Back On The Strip’
-
Gabrielle Union: “I Was Raped At 19 Years Old”
-
#ManCrushMonday: 15 Black Actors Who Are Sexy & Under 40
-
Five Things You Should Know About Mary Mary
-
Carmel High School impresses viewers with viral video showcasing school
-
50 Things That Make A Man Want To Marry You (The Ultimate Guide To Understanding A Man's Commitment)
-
Limited Series ‘The Madness’ Starring Colman Domingo Coming To Netflix
-
Busta Rhymes Throws Drink on Fan For Grabbing His Assets [Video]