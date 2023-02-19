HomeCelebrity News

Temple University Officer Fatally Shot

Temple University Officer Chris Fitzgerald was fatally shot Saturday night in North Philadelphia while attempting to stop a carjacking

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

Temple University Officer Chris Fitzgerald was fatally shot Saturday night in North Philadelphia. Sources say Fitzgerald was in the line of duty attempting to stop a carjacking. A suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting.

18-year-old Miles Pfeffer was arrested around 7 am Sunday morning in Buckingham township. Pfeffer is being charged with murder, murder of a law enforcement officer, and other related charges. Pictures were captured off Pfeffer’s arrest using Fitzgerald’s cuffs:

 

Fitzgerald leaves to mourn his wife, four children, and his parents.

We will continue to monitor the story as details emerge.

 

RELATED: Philly Cop Under Fire For Allegedly Deleting Suspects Video From Phone [Watch]

Black Man Shot And Paralyzed By NJ Cops

Temple University Officer Fatally Shot  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Close