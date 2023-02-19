Temple University Officer Chris Fitzgerald was fatally shot Saturday night in North Philadelphia. Sources say Fitzgerald was in the line of duty attempting to stop a carjacking. A suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting.
18-year-old Miles Pfeffer was arrested around 7 am Sunday morning in Buckingham township. Pfeffer is being charged with murder, murder of a law enforcement officer, and other related charges. Pictures were captured off Pfeffer’s arrest using Fitzgerald’s cuffs:
Fitzgerald leaves to mourn his wife, four children, and his parents.
We will continue to monitor the story as details emerge.
Temple University Officer Fatally Shot was originally published on rnbphilly.com
