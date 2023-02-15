Busta Rhymes Throws Drink On Woman Who Groped Him [Video]

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

If you’re a fan of Busta Rhymes, please remember to respect his personal space. The Hip-Hop star recently threw a drink at a woman who groped him.

As spotted on HotNewHipHop, the New York native had to put an admirer in her place for doing way too much. While attending the MAGIC Fashion Trade Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center, he was moving throughout the expo floor surrounded by his entourage.

As expected, he was being followed by some of his fans and it seems a woman shot her shot but missed horribly. In a video, she is seen grabbing his backside to which he responds by throwing his drink at her.

As expected, the clip quickly went viral. So much so that several media outlets worked to identify the woman. The Shade Room connected with her and got her to give her side of the incident.

“I didn’t mean to touch his behind honestly I was just happy to meet him and wanted a pic,” said Nikita Mathis, owner of Platinum Plus Fashions Boutique. “Been a long-time fan I admit I shouldn’t have [touched] him at all but he’s Busta I felt like I could possibly get a pic.”

Mistakes do happen, but Mathis received some harsh criticism online from both men and women who generally did not find that Busta Rhymes reacted poorly. The “Touch It” rapper has yet to comment on or even acknowledge the incident as of yet. In 2022, he checked a fan during a performance who was getting way too touchy.

