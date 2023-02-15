Indianapolis Black-owned mobile bookstore recognized by Oprah’s Book Club

Kenny Kixx brings years of experience between Hot 96 3 (WHHH) Boom 102.9 and here on 106.7 WTLC. His time as a nightclub DJ has finely tuned his feel for the music that moves the people. He also shows this connection to his audience via his consistent social media presence on Twitter, Facebook and Instgram.

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — Onboard the Black Worldschoolers Mobile Bookstore, they focus on celebrating three things: Black life, Black heritage and Black joy.

The bookstore is the first of its kind and travels to schools and events across Central Indiana.

Now, they have a fourth reason to celebrate.

On Monday, Oprah’s Book Club highlighted Black Worldschoolers on Instagram.

“If you happen to see this bookmobile on the streets of Indianapolis, stop and check it out!” the post reads. “When Natalie Pipkin, a mom of two, wanted a place for her sons to find diverse books to read, she launched @blackworldschoolers_bookstore on wheels.”

WRTV’s Megan Shinn talked to Pipkin in September.

“It gets wild in here, doesn’t it? It gets wild,” Pipkin said.

This mobile bookstore brings all Black books directly to you. When you step on board the bus, children pick out books and buckle in to read. They have the option to put the book back on the shelves or buy it to take home.

Read more from WRTV here