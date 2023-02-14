HomeEntertainment Buzz

LISTEN: KEM Chats The Perfect Valentine's Day and the Hardest Moments Writing His Memoir

Singer KEM is set the grace the stage Valentine’s Day during the highly anticipated Soul II Soul Tour with R&B starlet Ledisi and one of our favorite sons of R&B Musiq Soulchild at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

Before the show KEM joined Karen Vaughn to talk about the tour, new music, his thoughts on the perfect Valentine’s Day and the hardest moments writing his memoir, “Share My Life.”

Look for new music and the release of his book this Spring. Until then, get you KEM fix and listen to the interview below.

