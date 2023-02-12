WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Jordyn Woods took to Instagram over the weekend to show off her killer curves and style during New York Fashion Week and we’re here for it!

Taking to the social media platform, the gorgeous photo dump featured the starlet wearing a trendy look for the annual week of fashion that fit her like a glove. The look featured a leather sleeveless top and baggy jeans which she paired with a denim trendy coat, which the social media influencer modeled to perfection. She accessorized the look with black leather gloves, a black handbag, black pointed-toe boots, and black sunglasses. She served face and body as she posed for her Instagram photo shoot and showed off the trendy look from all angles. As for her hair, she wore her golden brown locs in a cute blunt shoulder-length bob that was parted over to one side to show off her stunning face.

“NY ” she simply captioned the photo set while tagging the location as Fashion Week. Check out the fashionable post below.

Of course, we weren’t the only ones loving this sexy look as many of the beauty’s Instagram followers flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “How are you so flawless ” wrote one follower while another commented with, “Shut it downnnnnn ” while another wrote, “it’s everything for me ”

Our good sis looks good! What do you think about Jordyn’s say?

Jordyn Woods Gives Us Style Goals For NYFW was originally published on hellobeautiful.com