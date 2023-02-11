WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Halle Bailey took to Instagram this week to serve a LEWK when she posed in an all-pink ensemble that was everything!

Taking to the social platform, the songstress shared a few stunning of herself donning a super cute and super trendy pink look that looked absolutely stunning on the beauty. The look featured a strapless top, matching pink slacks, and a pink jacket with feathers and the sleeves fit the Chloe x Halle singer like a glove. She paired the look with minimal jewelry and wore her signature brown locs in a slicked-back ponytail style and was all smiles as she showed off the look to perfection.

“pretty in pink ” the starlet simply captioned the photo. Check it out below.

Of course, we’re not the only ones loving this look on the R&B crooner and actress as many of Halle’s 3.6 million IG followers took to her comment section to spread the love underneath the fashionable pic. “Ain’t never seen Halle miss ,” one fan commented while another wrote, “Glorious! ,” while another commented on the pink look, writing, “Prettiest in pink ” and we have to agree, Halle’s face card never declines!

What do you think of Halle’s effortless slay? Did she nail this monochromatic look?

Halle Bailey Is ‘Pretty In Pink’ In Her Latest Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com