Like Father, Like Son: Damon Wayans And Damon Wayans Jr. To Team Up For New CBS Pilot

It looks like legendary comedian Damon Wayans is teaming up with his rising star son, Damon Wayans Jr., to film a new pilot for an upcoming CBS project. Not much has been reported about the pilot or its other costars. Not even the name of the potential series—which is CBS’s first comedy pilot order for the 2022-23 broadcast, according to Variety—has been revealed. Still, there is information available about the general plot, as well as a list of producers that includes the father/son duo themselves.

From Variety:

“Legendary talk radio host and happily divorced “Poppa” (Damon Sr.) has his point of view challenged at work when a new female co-host is hired, and at home where he finds himself still parenting his adult son (Damon Jr.), a brilliant dreamer who is trying to pursue his passion while being a responsible father and husband,” reads the multi-camera comedy’s logline.

In addition to starring, Damon Sr. will serve as an executive producer and co-writer with former “Last Man Standing” EP, Kevin Hench. Damon Jr. will star and executive produce. VP of productions, Kameron Tarlow, will oversee the production on behalf of Two Shakes Entertainment. CBS Studios is behind the project.

CBS promises additional information will be given in the coming weeks.

As Variety noted, the In Living Color veteran and his son have worked together in the past on an episode of CBS’s Happy Together in 2018. It’ll be cool to see Damon Sr. back in his sitcom bag and Damon Jr. right by his side. Hopefully, CBS will release a premiere date along with more details soon.

