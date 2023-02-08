WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Jay Z was spotted at a Lakers game earlier this week rocking a hoodie from Kelly Rowland’s ‘Black Magic’ merch line and we love it!

The rapper was spotted sitting courtside rocking the all black hoodie that read “this is Black Magic” which is part of the singer’s merchandise line to help promote her record, “Black Magic.” The songstress took to Twitter to debut the Black Magic shop back in 2021 along with the Tweet, “Beyond excited to bring you new merchandise inspired by my record “Black Magic” from my EP, ‘K.’ This collection is an ode to being “unapologetically Black and proud and full of joy.”

And just last night, Jay was spotted proudly rocking the crew neck from the line while supporting LeBron James as he made history and became the NBA’s highest-leading scorer. Kelly noticed that Jay was wearing the line and took to Twitter earlier today to shout out and recognize the support, retweeting a photo from a Jay Z fan page with the caption, “BIG BRO!!”

In addition to crew necks, Kelly’s Black Magic shop includes joggers, masks, and coffee mugs, all inspired by her Black Magic record. Although the crew neck is currently sold out, you can purchase other items from the line at affordable prices ranging from $15 – $75.

Jay Z Spotted Wearing Kelly Rowland’s ‘Black Magic’ Merch was originally published on hellobeautiful.com