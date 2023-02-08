Naturi Naughton-Lewis Pregnant With Second Child

Well, it looks like congrats are in order for singer/actress Naturi Naughton-Lewis as she prepares to enter motherhood for the second time!

In an exclusive statement to PEOPLE, a rep for the Queens star announced that she and her husband, Xavier “Two” Lewis, are expecting their first child together. In the statement, Naughton-Lewis expressed her excitement for the new arrival.

“I am looking forward to seeing this baby’s cute little face and how it will be the perfect blend between my husband and me,” the actress shares. “My daughter (4 1/2-year-old Zuri) is especially happy to be getting a younger sibling, so I’m excited to share this joy as a family.”

The new addition comes as Naughton-Lewis was still basking in the glow of her and her husband’s Atlanta wedding back in April 2022.

“When I found out, I was shooting a movie and still on a high from my wedding, so it felt like the perfect way to start a new chapter with my hubby! I wrapped my two ClearBlue pregnancy tests in pretty tissue paper and put it in a cute little gift bag and told him I had a belated birthday gift for him,” Naughton reveals. “It was such a special moment.”

As for what’s next, the family is preparing for the new baby by “reading a lot,” checking out baby apps, and hiring a doula.

“There’s so much more to learn this time around!” Naughton-Lewis admits. “We look forward to bonding in a new way and actually applying our wedding vows on this journey to parenthood! This is Two’s first baby, so he’s extra excited to create another human. Even through the many challenges that can occur with pregnancy, we want to push ourselves to be the best partners and the best parents we can be!”

CONGRATS!

