Gabrielle Union took to Instagram to show off her effortless style recently when she donned a sleek look that we love!

The stunning actress took to the social media platform to show off her style when she rocked a casual blazer and jeans look that had us all swooning. For her look, the starlet donned a grey and white striped oversized blazer with a matching strapless top underneath. The wool-like fabric looked perfect for this time of year and gave off a sleek and sophisticated vibe perfectly. She paired the look with loose-fitting jeans, pumps, and minimal jewelry while rocking her hair in a sleek braid that showed off all sides of her gorgeous face. She also added a black and white snakeskin bag to the look which matched the ensemble perfectly.

The beauty shared the fashionable look on her Instagram page, posting a photo set of herself as she served face and body and modeled the look to perfection while stepping out for a night out.

“Only time I fold is when I sit,” she captioned the effortless slay.

Check out the fashionable look below.

She’s always fashion goals, right? And Gab’s millions of Instagram followers certainly agree as they flooded her IG comments with their stamps of approval. “It’s the everything for meeeee! ” one follower wrote while another commented, “This loooooook! !” while others simply left heart eye and fire emojis underneath the fashionable pic.

Beauties, what do you think about Gabriele’s fashionable slay? Did she nail it?

Gabrielle Union Keeps It Sleek In A Blazer And Jeans For Latest Ensemble was originally published on hellobeautiful.com